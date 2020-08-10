Man charged in connection with Surrey woman's death, say homicide investigators

A charge of manslaughter has been laid following the death of a woman in Surrey, B.C., in June, according to RCMP homicide investigators.

In a release issued Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Duncan Ryan McCabe, 47, was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Aug. 7.

On June 2, RCMP received a report that Karlee May Dixon, 40, was found unconscious inside a residence near 138 Street and 108 Avenue. Dixon was taken to hospital where she later died.

The police statement said officers questioned McCabe at the time Dixon was found, but no further details will be released.

McCabe's next appearance is on Sept. 10 in Surrey provincial court.