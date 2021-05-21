Man charged following Westminster Pier Park fire has died

A man charged in connection to the Westminster Pier Park fire has died, according to New Westminster Police.

A written statement from police says 49-year-old Sean Warnick was charged with mischief to property and arson with damage to property in October 2019.

The fire, which occurred on Sept. 13, 2020, engulfed the historic old-pier section and smouldered for more than 10 days.

Warnick was released from custody with conditions during the court proceedings, but police recently became aware that he has since died.

Details surrounding his death have not been released.



There is no further investigation being conducted by police and no additional suspects are being sought at this time.