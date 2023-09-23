Man charged with 1st degree murder in Coquitlam, B.C., shooting of RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien

B.C.'s prosecution service has approved two criminal charges against 25-year-old man Nicholas Bellemare in the slaying of an RCMP officer on Friday.

Bellemare faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as a second count of attempted murder with a firearm.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien was shot dead while executing a search warrant on Friday around 10 a.m. in Coquitlam, B.C., a city of 150,000 about 25 kilometres east of Vancouver.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) revealed O'Brien and two other officers were at the time executing a warrant "in relation to a drug investigation" originating in Maple Ridge, B.C.

A search of B.C. online court records did not show any previous charges against the alleged suspect, who is scheduled to appear in court the morning of Oct. 3 in the Port Coquitlam Law Courts. Until then he will remain in custody.

O'Brien, 51, was a decorated constable, who recently celebrated seven years of service, having become a Mountie in 2016. He leaves behind a wife and six children.