Man charged with arson after December fire at under-construction home in East Vancouver

A man has been charged with arson after a fire at an under-construction home in East Vancouver last December.

Firefighters say the fire started around 9 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2022 at a duplex near Argyle Street and East 31st Avenue. It was designated a third-alarm fire, which meant it necessitated significant firefighting resources.

No one was injured as flames spewed six metres in the air, according to authorities. However, fire and smoke spread to the houses on either side, resulting in "significant" damage.

Now, 37-year-old Force Forsythe has been charged with one count of arson, with disregard for life, in relation to the fire.

"Despite more than $1 million in damages, no one was injured in the blaze," said Vancouver Police Const. Tania Visintin in a statement.

Flames and smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles around East Vancouver on the night it was reported. (Submitted by James Young)

At the time of the incident, firefighters said it took around two hours to put out the fire, and the fact that the house was under construction meant there a lot of wood on the site.

The VPD said its major crime section conducted an "extensive" investigation into the fire after it was reported. It was considered suspicious at the time.

Forsythe is next set to appear in court on June 26.