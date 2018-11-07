Man charged in Alexis Creek homicide

Mounties say a man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Alexis Creek, B.C., about 100 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

RCMP say 23-year-old Kyle Tyler Gilpin has been charged with second-degree murder, obstructing justice and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

Mounties say the homicide happened on Oct. 19 and Gilpin was arrested the next day, but police didn't reveal the identity of the victim.

Gilpin will appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday in connection with all three charges.

Alexis Creek is in the the Chilcotin District of the province, located between Williams Lake and Bella Coola.