Man arrested in Vancouver park caretaker homicide

Vancouver police have arrested a man in the mysterious killing of Tatlow Park caretaker Justis Daniel almost four months ago.

Brent Steven White, 51, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Daniel was found dead on Dec. 10, 2021, inside his home on the grounds of Kitsilano's Tatlow Park. The 77-year-old was the longtime live-in caretaker of the park and was well known in the neighbourhood.

Police said at the time of his killing there were no suspects and no known motive.

White was arrested without incident this past Saturday, according to police.

"This crime shocked the community and caused significant anxiety, in part, because we could not immediately explain what happened or guarantee there was no ongoing public safety risk," said Insp. Dale Weidman of the VPD's Major Crime Section.

"We hope this arrest begins to restore a sense of safety that some had lost, and that more answers will soon be given through the court process."