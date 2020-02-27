Man arrested after police chase from Abbotsford to West Vancouver

A man who allegedly assaulted a police officer and stole the officer's car keys has been arrested following a police chase that started in Abbotsford and ended in West Vancouver Wednesday afternoon.

Shorlty after 1 p.m., RCMP say an officer with Fraser Valley Traffic Services pulled over a small black car with Ontario licence plates for driving without insurance on Highway 1, near Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

When police ran the driver through their computer, they found he was wanted on six warrants from another province.

RCMP say the officer was assaulted while trying to take the man into custody and during the tussle, the man managed to steal the officer's keys and flee the scene in the man's own small black car.

Police from neighbouring agencies worked together to safely follow the car from a distance, looking for opportunities to safely stop the vehicle, according to RCMP.

As the car approached the Capilano River Bridge in West Vancouver, two police officers managed to stop it and take the man into custody.

"A call like this really demonstrates the ability of policing agencies across the Lower Mainland to work together to thwart criminals and ensure public safety," said RCMP Insp. Todd Balaban.

"Thankfully, our officer suffered only minor injuries," said Balaban. "It also goes to show there really are no routine traffic stops or calls."

