Man arrested in Port Coquitlam homicide

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team continue to examine a crime scene in Port Coquitlam where a man died after an early morning altercation.

IHIT's Frank Jang said when RCMP arrived at the home in the 2300-block of Atkins Avenue at approximately 5:45 a.m. PT, they found a man with serious injuries who later died in hospital.

A second man at the home was arrested in connection with the death.

"Right now, our investigators are working with the Coquitlam RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Unit and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence," said Jang.

"Also, our investigators are in the neighbourhood knocking on doors, canvassing for video surveillance footage and for witnesses."

Jang say the two men knew each other and that there is no risk to the public.

"This is not a random incident," he said.

The name of the victim is not being released.