Man arrested in connection with New Year's Day homicide at Oppenheimer Park

Vancouver police have arrested a man in connection to the city's first homicide of 2020, which happened on New Year's Day.

Glen Domenic Martin, a 50-year-old resident of Vancouver, was arrested and charged Thursday in connection to the death of Jesus Cristobal-Esteban, Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

Martin has been charged with manslaughter.

"Homicide investigators have worked meticulously on this file to gather evidence and recommend charges," she said.

"We hope this arrest brings some closure to the victim's friends and family and the community."

Cristobal-Esteban, 62, was taken to hospital by paramedics after he suffered serious head injuries from an altercation near the park's basketball court.

Visintin says he died the next day in hospital.

The allegation against Martin has not been proven in court.