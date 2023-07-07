Man arrested for drunk canoeing on Christina Lake, say police

Police officers in Grand Forks, B.C., say they arrested a man for canoeing while intoxicated.

The incident happened in the early afternoon of June 29 on Christina Lake in B.C.'s southeastern Interior.

Under B.C. law, the same impairment rules that apply to driving also apply to boating. According to the province, it's illegal to operate or control a vessel while impaired by alcohol or with a blood alcohol level of more than .08.

In a statement, Grand Forks RCMP say they were called to the lake after someone reported an intoxicated man in a canoe. With the help of Christina Lake Fire Department's boat, RCMP say they went out onto the water and "made contact" with the 51-year-old local man, but he refused to comply with their directions.

"The man eventually made his way to a dock and hid under there for several minutes, again refusing to comply," reads the RCMP statement.

After several minutes, police say an officer got into the water and brought him out.

He was then taken into custody and transported to the RCMP's Grand Forks detachment where he was "investigated for impaired operation" of a boat, say police.

RCMP say the man was later released when he was sober and is expected to appear in court in September.

Rules on boating and alcohol

The Criminal Code of Canada stipulates that it's an offence to operate or assist in operating a "conveyance" while a person is impaired by alcohol or drugs. The code defines a conveyance as "a motor vehicle, a vessel, an aircraft or railway equipment." In other words, steering or operating a boat, or helping to steer or operate a boat, while drunk, is a crime.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, nearly 65 per cent of boating deaths involve the use alcohol.

In B.C. there are several rules that regulate passengers drinking on boats. According to the B.C. government's webpage on liquor policy and consumption, people can only drink alcohol on private boats and other watercraft if the vessels are licensed or if they are boats that people can essentially live on because they have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

On those boats, people are allowed to drink in the boat's cabin or deck.

Anyone using a smaller boat for a special event or celebration needs to apply for a permit if they want to serve or sell alcohol to participants

Cruise ships and boats such as public ferries can serve alcohol, but have some restrictions and must be licensed.