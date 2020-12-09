Man loses North Vancouver School District job after child pornography allegations, arrest

A former North Vancouver School District employee has been arrested in relation to child pornography allegations.

A spokesperson for the district initially said the employee was suspended without pay for the duration of the police investigation, but then told CBC News late Tuesday that he was no longer an employee of the school district.

The spokesperson would not clarify whether the man was fired or quit.

Sgt. Peter DeVries, North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson, said the man, who has not been identified, was arrested on Monday as a result of allegations that he possessed and distributed child pornography.

DeVries said he's not a resident of North Vancouver, but that's where the alleged offences occurred. Charges have not been recommended to Crown prosecutors, and the investigation is ongoing.

"That man has now been released on conditions, which include not being alone in the company of any child under the age of 16, unless he's in the company of other adults," DeVries said.

Lisa Dalla Vecchia, North Vancouver School District spokesperson, said in a written statement that the man didn't work directly with students.

"The North Vancouver School District upholds the highest standards of conduct for all of our employees, and we will continue to cooperate with the RCMP in their ongoing investigation," said Dalla Vecchia.

The principal at the school where the man worked "reached out" to families in that school's community on Tuesday, according to Dalla Vecchia.