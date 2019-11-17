Man arrested and charged in connection to Houston homicide

RCMP say a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide in Houston, B.C.

Police discovered a body of a man found at the scene of a shooting they were called out to on Nov. 10.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says William Griffin "was located and arrested without incident" on Friday in Terrace, B.C.

Griffin has been charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of Elija Dumont.

Police say the two men knew each other and that the shooting was an isolated incident.