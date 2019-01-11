A 40-year-old Ridge Meadows man has been arrested in a Chilliwack double stabbing that left two people in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP, the suspect broke into a home in the 45300-block of Hodgins Avenue sometime before midnight in what was a targeted incident.

Rail told CBC the three individuals knew each other.

Two people were taken to hospital after a double stabbing in a townhouse unit in the 45300 block of Hodgins Avenue in Chilliwack, B.C. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

Mulitple police jurisdictions helped track the suspect to the Jones Lake area, where he was arrested by Hope RCMP.

One victim was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and the other to Chilliwack General Hospital, where police posted an armed officer at the entrance to the emergency department.

Rail said the hospital security detail was assigned out of an abundance of caution.