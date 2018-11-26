Man arrested after road rage incident in Langley

Langley RCMP have arrested a 22-year-old man after an alleged road rage incident in Langley.

According to a statement from police, officers were called at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of an erratic driver in a 2016 Nissan Micra in the area of 56 Avenue and 203 Street.

The caller said that the driver had cut him off and then threatened him after being confronted. The driver also alleged there was a firearm in the Micra.

Langley officers flooded the area, and members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, who happened to be in the area, assisted. A patrol helicopter followed the suspect to Richmond, where he fled his vehicle and entered a building.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and Richmond RCMP were engaged and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, who does not have a fixed address, was also found to be wanted on outstanding warrants from various jurisdictions in the Lower Mainland. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court within the next few days.