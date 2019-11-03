Man arrested after hit-and-run that killed 2 people in Kamloops

A man has been arrested after two people died in an early morning hit-and-run in Kamloops.

According to a written statement from Kamloops RCMP, they were called to a scene at 1:40 a.m. Sunday at 1st Avenue and Battle Street.

The collision occurred between a car with four occupants and a pick-up truck.

When police arrived, two of the occupants of the car had already died. The other two were taken to a local medical facility, one in life-threatening conditions and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, who has since been arrested, had left the area before the police arrived. Police say his involvement in the collision is still under investigation.

The intersection will be closed between Seymour Street and Nicola Street as police continue their investigation. Battle Street is closed from 2nd Avenue to Lee Road.

Police said in the statement that the investigation could take most of the day, due to the severity of the collision.

Police said they would like to talk to a woman who was on foot at the scene and left shortly after the accident.

Kamloops RCMP ask anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.