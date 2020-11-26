Man arrested after allegedly threatening violence against Surrey councillor, prime minister

Surrey RCMP have arrested a man who allegedly threatened violence against Surrey Councillor Jack Hundial and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over social media.

A 42-year-old Surrey man was taken into custody on Wednesday and then released with restrictions to ensure Hundial's safety.

"This man was released with conditions to have no contact with the victim or attend their residence, place of work or locations that they are known to frequent," said Cpl. Joanie Sidhu.

Police are recommending two charges of uttering threats.

The suspect is not known to police. He is set to appear in court in the new year.