Man arrested after allegedly assaulting two people on East Vancouver streets

A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday after assaulting two passersby on Commercial Drive in Vancouver.

The unnamed suspect was allegedly walking near Broadway and Commercial Drive at 8 a.m. when he sexually assaulted a 35-year-old man on the street.

Multiple witnesses called the authorities, but the suspect fled before the Vancouver Police Department arrived.

Soon after, a woman walking alone near Commercial Drive and East 12th Avenue was allegedly pushed up against a fence and punched.

"We're continuing to investigate these incidents to understand the suspect's motivation and to determine whether these cases could be linked to other stranger attacks in the city," says VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison.

"These assaults appear to have been completely unprovoked," he added.

The suspect was apprehended following the second assault and police say charges are pending.