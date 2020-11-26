Man arrested after alleged violent threat against Surrey councillor and the prime minister

Surrey RCMP have arrested a man who allegedly threatened violence against Surrey Coun. Jack Hundial and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over social media.

A 42-year-old Surrey man was taken into custody on Wednesday and then released with restrictions to ensure Hundial's safety.

"This man was released with conditions to have no contact with the victim or attend their residence, place of work or locations that they are known to frequent," said Cpl. Joanie Sidhu.

Police are recommending two charges of uttering threats.

The suspect is not known to police. He is set to appear in court in the new year.

Surrey Coun. Jack Hundial, pictured here, says he received a violent threat on Facebook Messenger. (Jack Hundial/Facebook)

Hundial who is a former RCMP officer said he received the threatening message on Monday through Facebook Messenger.

He said the contents were derogatory and violent.

Hundial said the person was "calling me out as a pig and referring to my career as a police officer" and then threatened to put a bullet inside him and Trudeau.

After looking at the account's profile, he realized the person behind it could be an actual person who lives in the community.

"So, it certainly elevated my assessment that this person has the ability and the means to do this and as a consequence to that I filed a report with Surrey RCMP and they took the appropriate steps to secure my family and myself," said Hundial.

He questioned why he was targeted and hopes to find out in the future.