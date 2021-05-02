Man arrested after 25-year-old woman shot in Burnaby

A man has been arrested after an early morning shooting in Burnaby that sent a 25-year-old woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Burnaby RCMP wrote in a statement early on Sunday that front-line officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Dubois Street and Boundary Road around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said her injuries are non-life-threatening, though they were believed to be more serious earlier in the day.

RCMP said a 43-year-old Burnaby man was arrested at a residence in Burnaby, away from where the shooting took place.

He remains in custody pending further investigation.

"Although this investigation is in its early stages, the initial information gathered by officers suggests this was a targeted shooting. There is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public as a result of this incident," said a statement from RCMP.

The Burnaby RCMP Serious Crime Section has taken over the investigation.



Police will be in the area canvassing the neighbourhood for information and gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Burnaby RCMP non-emergency line at 604-646-9999. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.solvecrime.ca.