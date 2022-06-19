Man and woman injured in Coquitlam shooting, say RCMP

Mounties in Coquitlam say a man and woman were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in a commercial area of the city Saturday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m. PT Coquitlam RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at 565 Clarke Rd.

Officers arrived and located a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have not said what the motive for the shooting was, or if it occurred outside or inside a building or home. The location of the shooting features businesses and high rises.

Police said they have not made an arrest in the shooting or identified suspects.

The force is asking people to avoid the area Saturday evening as investigators gather evidence.

Anyone with information, including photos, videos, or dashcam video is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.