Man punches bus driver in 'out of the blue' attack in Vancouver

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly punching a bus driver in Vancouver in an "out of the blue" attack, according to Transit Police.

Transit Police spokeperson Sgt. Clint Hampton says officers responded Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m. after reports of an incident near Cambie Street and 45 Avenue in Vancouver.

Hampton said the suspect walked down the aisle of the bus and when he got to the bus driver, punched him in the side of the face.

A bystander stepped in to help, and the suspect was removed from the bus. The suspect suffered a cut above his eye in the altercation, according to police.

Burnaby RCMP later took the alleged assailant into custody at Willingdon Avenue and Kingsway.

"It's somewhat shocking [...] it's always discouraging when [these incidences] occur. We have bus operators out there doing their best to serve the public and anytime that one of them is put in harm's way while they're just doing their job is saddening to see," said Hampton.

"This one is an odd circumstance just in the fact that the bus operator was approached kind of out of the blue."