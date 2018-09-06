Man accused of killing Abbotsford teen says he hears voices 'every hour of the day'

A man with schizophrenia accused of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old girl inside her Abbotsford, B.C., high school says he's eager to face the charges against him but he remains plagued by voices "every hour of the day."

Gabriel Klein made the comments during a review board hearing at a forensic psychiatric hospital to determine his mental fitness to stand trial.

The 22-year-old says he wants to go to court as soon as possible to face charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault for an attack on another Grade 9 girl in November 2016.

But Klein says court is stressful and he has trouble concentrating because the voices are constantly distracting him.

Psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Kolchak says some voices command Klein to commit acts of violence, such as attacking people in the shower, but he has not obeyed these violent commands in recent months.

The Crown, defence and hospital agree Klein is currently unfit to stand trial and needs more treatment, but review board chairman Bernd Walter says the decision would be reserved as the three-member panel takes time to consider a ruling.

Read more from CBC British Columbia