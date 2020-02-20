A 55-year-old man has died of his injuries following a house fire on Vancouver's West Side over the weekend, which fire officials believe was caused by smoking.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of West 10th Avenue just after 8 p.m. PT Sunday, according to a release Thursday.

The man, who had mobility issues, was pulled from the burning structure and taken to hospital with burns to his body.

Those injuries were severe and he later died.

Investigators believe smoking could have been the ignition source for the fire.

VFRS said the latest numbers show smoking-related fires continue to be the leading cause of fire deaths in the city, and has cost more than $22 million between 2011 and 2019.