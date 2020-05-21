54-year-old man charged following Surrey shooting investigation
Surrey RCMP say four men were taken into custody after Victoria Day shooting
Surrey RCMP say Clinton Gascho has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm after an investigation into a shooting at a home in the city's Bridgeview area on Victoria Day.
Gascho, 54, was one of four men who were initially arrested at the home.
Police began an investigation into an alleged shooting on May 18 when they were called to the 12900 Block of 111 Avenue.
Surrey RCMP say they arrested the occupants and say that one person was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening arm injury which was not due to shots fired.
Investigators say this residence is known to police, and suspect the shooting was a result of a dispute between parties who know each other.
Police say Gascho appeared in court on Tuesday and has been released from custody.
The other three men have not been charged.
Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact Surrey RCMP at (604) 599-0502.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.