54-year-old man charged following Surrey shooting investigation

Surrey RCMP say Clinton Gascho has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm after an investigation into a shooting at a home in the city's Bridgeview area on Victoria Day.

Gascho, 54, was one of four men who were initially arrested at the home.

Police began an investigation into an alleged shooting on May 18 when they were called to the 12900 Block of 111 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP say they arrested the occupants and say that one person was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening arm injury which was not due to shots fired.

Investigators say this residence is known to police, and suspect the shooting was a result of a dispute between parties who know each other.

Police say Gascho appeared in court on Tuesday and has been released from custody.

The other three men have not been charged.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact Surrey RCMP at (604) 599-0502.