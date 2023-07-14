Homicide investigators say a 37-year-old suspect is in custody following a fatal stabbing that happened in a busy commercial area of Mission, B.C., on Thursday.

Police say they were called just after 6 p.m. PT to the 32500-block of the Lougheed Highway, an area of the Fraser Valley city where there are box stores, restaurants and other businesses, where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Police later arrested the suspect, who was identified with help from witnesses.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a release that the incident was isolated.

"Thanks to the quick response of the Mission RCMP members, there is no ongoing risk to the public," said the release.

Police have not named the victim as they seek to notify his family. Investigators have also not released the name or gender of the suspect, or what charges are to be recommended to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

IHIT is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call 1-877-551-4448 or email hitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Mission RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section are also working on the case.