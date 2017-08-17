B.C. First Nation feeds starving grizzlies 500 salmon carcasses

When Richard Sumner saw how emaciated the grizzly bears were in his neck of the woods, he knew something had to be done.

Sumner, chief councillor of the Mamalilikulla First Nation, says the creeks and streams on the nation's territory, which encompass the islands off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island between Alert Bay and Knight Inlet, are no longer rich with salmon, and resident bears are starving and travelling outside traditional hunting grounds in a desperate effort to find food.

So the Mamalilikulla people fed them.

The nation's Guardian Watchmen Manager, Jake Smith, had a local hatchery donate approximately 500 salmon carcasses and members of the nation took the fish to estuary areas where grizzlies are known to feed.

"I'm hoping it's not too little too late," said Sumner in a phone interview on CBC's On The Island, adding there are many other areas of British Columbia where bears that depend on salmon are hungry.

Migrating for meals

He said grizzlies are starting to travel between all the small islands in the area and are even making their way over to Vancouver Island in search of fish, something that rarely happened in the past.

"The lack of salmon is not a natural thing," said Sumner, who blamed human activity such as deforestation and over-fishing for reducing salmon stocks to perilous levels.

Climae change resulting in warmer ocean temperatures has also been cited by marine scientists as a major factor in dwindling salmon stocks.

Sumner said while it may be controversial for humans to feed wild animals, the Mamalilikulla people are the stewards of their territory and according to Sumner, the alternative was to watch the bears die.

"We just hope we can get enough bulk on them to last the winter," said Sumner.

Some of the 400 members of the Mamalilikulla nation are suffering too.

"Nobody has any fish in their freezer or any canned fish for the winter," he said. "It's been a real disastrous year."

Sumner does not know if more fish will be available for future deliveries.

He is meeting Thursday with a bear biologist and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service's North Island representative to discuss what more can be done.

To hear the complete interview with Richard Sumner, see the audio link below: