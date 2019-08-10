Male pedestrian killed by car in Abbotsford collision

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Abbotsford.

Police said he was hit at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 36500 block of South Parallel Road, Rural country road that parallels Highway 1.

According to Abbotsford police, the man was hit by a Honda Civic, and died at the scene.

Police say the driver, who reported the crash, administered CPR first aid to the man. He is cooperating with police and did not suffer any injuries.

No criminal charges have been laid. Abbotsford police have not released the name of the man who died.