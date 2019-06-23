Climber dies near Squamish after falling from popular rock face

RCMP say a male climber fell 30 metres to his death Saturday while on a popular rock face near Squamish, B.C.

Officers say the victim was climbing on the Great Wall of the Stawamus Chief around 1:45 p.m. PT Saturday when he fell.

Police, paramedics and search and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene.

Sgt. Sascha Banks said in a written statement that police have handed the investigation over to the BC Coroners Service while officers try to contact the victim's family.

RCMP are not releasing his identity at this time.

'Terrible accident'

Banks said the Chief is a popular tourist destination in the Sea to Sky Corridor and that responders have gone to several incidents at the site in the past few months.

He said Saturday's death is tragic.

"We believe this incident to be a terrible accident and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time," he said in the release, which also asked that people visiting the area to climb or hike to be prepared and stay safe.