Malahat Highway closed by rock slide

The main highway connecting Victoria with the rest of Vancouver Island has been closed because of a rock slide.

Both lanes of the Malahat Highway were closed Monday morning at Tunnel Hill, south of Bamberton, because of the slide.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress and no detours are available. The next update on the situation is expected at noon.

There is no current estimate for when the road might reopen.

Geotechnical engineers assessing rockfall on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Malahat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Malahat</a>, which is currently closed for safety at summit. This explains what happens after a rock hits a highway: <a href="https://t.co/PJEVVaSPan">https://t.co/PJEVVaSPan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyjtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyjtraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyjtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyjtraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/QsdiHogWoX">pic.twitter.com/QsdiHogWoX</a> —@TranBC

Read more from CBC British Columbia