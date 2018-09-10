Malahat Highway closed by rock slide
Busy Vancouver Island route closed in both directions at Tunnel Hill, south of Bamberton
The main highway connecting Victoria with the rest of Vancouver Island has been closed because of a rock slide.
Both lanes of the Malahat Highway were closed Monday morning at Tunnel Hill, south of Bamberton, because of the slide.
According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress and no detours are available. The next update on the situation is expected at noon.
There is no current estimate for when the road might reopen.
Geotechnical engineers assessing rockfall on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Malahat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Malahat</a>, which is currently closed for safety at summit. This explains what happens after a rock hits a highway: <a href="https://t.co/PJEVVaSPan">https://t.co/PJEVVaSPan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyjtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyjtraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyjtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyjtraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/QsdiHogWoX">pic.twitter.com/QsdiHogWoX</a>—@TranBC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.