Skip to Main Content
Malahat Highway closed by rock slide
New

Malahat Highway closed by rock slide

The main highway connecting Victoria with the rest of Vancouver Island has been closed because of a rock slide.

Busy Vancouver Island route closed in both directions at Tunnel Hill, south of Bamberton

CBC News ·
Falling rock closed the Malahat Highway on Monday morning. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

The main highway connecting Victoria with the rest of Vancouver Island has been closed because of a rock slide.

Both lanes of the Malahat Highway were closed Monday morning at Tunnel Hill, south of Bamberton, because of the slide.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress and no detours are available. The next update on the situation is expected at noon.

There is no current estimate for when the road might reopen.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us