Malahat Highway closed after deadly crash, sewage spill

One person is dead after a crash between a sewage truck and an SUV on the Malahat Highway on Wednesday morning.

The vehicles collided in the southbound lane, near the Goldstream Boathouse, around 8 a.m. PT.

RCMP said the driver of the sewage truck was found dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was injured and taken to hospital.

A statement said investigators are still on scene working to determine what caused the crash.

The collision also led to a sewage spill. Provincial officials are assessing the hazards from the spill and HAZMAT crews are working on cleanup efforts.

The highway remains closed in both directions just north of Goldstream Provincial Park as the investigation and cleanup continue. Drivers are told to expect significant delays and take a detour via the Pacific Marine Circle Route.

Northbound traffic can access the Pacific Marine Circle Route by exiting Highway 1 at the Millstream Interchange, onto Veterans Memorial Parkway, and then travelling along Highway 14 via Port Renfrew.

Southbound traffic can access the Pacific Marine Circle Route via Highway 18 through Lake Cowichan.

