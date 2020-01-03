Knead-to-know bread-making tips from B.C.'s reality TV baking champion
'Wetter is better' when it comes to making bread at home, says Andrei Godoroja
In the past few years, Andrei Godoroja has learned a lot about baking, and now he wants to share his tips.
When he joined season two of CBC's The Great Canadian Baking Show, he had never worked in a bakery or even taken a pastry course.
"My degree in engineering physics helped ... because I always want to know how things work," he told Early Edition host Stephen Quinn, during an informal bread-making course in Godoroja's West End apartment.
If you want to learn how to bake bread, you could do worse in a teacher than Great Canadian Baking Show Season Two Champion and opera singer Andrei Godoroja. <a href="https://t.co/hB9e3wjhfj">pic.twitter.com/hB9e3wjhfj</a>—@CBCEarlyEdition
Simple tips for making bread at home
Godoroja went on to win The Great Canadian Baking Show, and he has some simple tips to share for anyone making bread at home:
- Mix all of the dry ingredients together first.
- Don't let the yeast sit in salty water too long.
- Start with wet dough.
He's learned that whisking all of the dry ingredients together first helps distribute everything. Leaving yeast to sit in salty water slows the process down, reducing the chances of the loaf rising successfully.
Godoroja says baking often involves trial and error.
"Recipes are often bogus. You have to find out how to do it correctly," he said.
One common mistake Godoroja sees beginners make, is leaving dough too dry, because it's easier to handle.
"The more you knead, the less sticky it will get. Sometime it will start by sticking all over your hands. But it will start coming off," he said.
Life after The Great Canadian Baking Show
His stint on television has changed Godoroja's life. "I'm doing more baking than working. I should probably get more serious about my software engineering career," he said.
Aside from baking and computer engineering, Godoroja is also an amateur astronomer, skier, and sailor.
Along with Bruno Feldeisen, host of The Great Canadian Baking Show, Godoroja has offered in-home bread making workshops as charity auction prizes.
For some lucky bread makers, those workshops come with lunch, and a show.
"I'm actually a trained opera singer as well," he said.
Listen to the full interview, and a sample of his opera singing here:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.