Make no bones about it: B.C. family aims to spread some joy with Halloween displays
'The neighbours always have a smile'
Heather Pescada says she doesn't mind spending extra time putting together her Halloween displays. She says she doesn't even mind that she has a cold from all the hard work.
"I love Halloween so it doesn't feel like work ... I have a cold because I don't get much sleep because I'm thinking about all the stuff I can do," Pescada said.
The Summerland, B.C., resident is the genius behind the Peskelly family, a skeleton family that Pescada decorates in elaborate scenes playing foosball, taking out the garbage and going grocery shopping.
She says she created her masterpieces after being inspired online and likes the effect it has on her community.
"The neighbours always have a smile," she said. "It makes people go for a walk and check it out every day."
Her favourite scene?
"Either the Thanksgiving scene or the wedding. I had an old wedding dress I could use. That was fun to put that together. We got a lot of attention from the neighbours."
'Halloween is about community'
Pescada isn't the only one getting into the holiday spirit.
Randy Harris of Delta, B.C., had planned to go to Vancouver's Halloween parade last weekend with his truck decorated with an animatronic skeleton crew.
Since the parade was cancelled due to inclement weather, he's planning on taking his truck to a car enthusiast's show on the weekend.
"I do these sorts of things [because] I love to see the expression on people's faces. I'm just a big kid at heart," Harris said.
Deborah Lawless, the district co-ordinator for costume store Halloween Alley in Kelowna, says these gestures are what make Halloween so special.
"Halloween is about community," Lawless said.
"When people get excited, it really engages other people to get excited. It makes it more fun for everybody. If you're in a community and you start off something, it becomes contagious."
With files from B.C. Today
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.