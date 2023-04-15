Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang's killer sentenced to life in prison

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

A 58-year-old man who befriended a 16-year-old B.C. girl seven years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 20 years after being found guilty of second-degree murder in her death.

Steven Bacon admitted to killing Makayla Chang in his Nanaimo home on March 17, 2017.

Chang had turned 16 just a few weeks before.

In handing down the sentence, B.C. Supreme Court justice Robin Baird told Bacon he had "committed an appalling crime, a cowardly crime, a vicious crime."

In an agreed statement of facts read aloud in the courtroom, Crown prosecutor Nicholas Barber said Chang met Bacon in Nanaimo in the summer of 2016.

Chang had been living with her grandmother, who was her legal guardian.

Nanaimo RCMP released this composite photo during their investigation, asking for the public's help finding Steven Michael Bacon. (Nanaimo RCMP)

In the months that followed, Bacon and Chang developed a relationship akin to that of a father and daughter.

Bacon told Chang that his own daughter had committed suicide and that his relationship with Chang was a second chance. In fact, his daughter was still alive.

By the spring of 2017, Chang was spending less time at school and more time with Bacon. She was lying to her grandmother about her whereabouts and staying at Bacon's home.

Bacon spoke about adopting Chang and even contacted both her grandmother and the Ministry of Children and Family Development about it.

Around the beginning of March, the two began fighting. Chang said she did not want to be adopted.

One of the things they fought about was Chang being out late with friends.

The final day

In the early hours of March 17, Chang was dropped off at Bacon's by a young man she had recently started dating.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Chang and Bacon fought, and he pushed her. She fell, struck her head and was knocked unconscious.

After waiting 15 minutes, he strangled her to death and asked a friend to help him dispose of her body.

They drove to a forest in south Nanaimo, where Bacon buried her in a shallow grave.

Makayla Chang, 16, was reported missing on March 22, 2017. Her body was discovered on May 18, 2017. (CHEK News)

Finding Makayla

Over the next five days, Bacon — who had been convicted of fraud in the past — pretended to be Chang, using her phone and Facebook account to communicate with friends and family.

On March 22, he reported her missing to the RCMP.

The following morning, he left Nanaimo by ferry and took the bus and hitchhiked across Canada.

Police found Chang's body two months later.

An autopsy discovered small amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in her blood, as well as evidence of cannabis. It also found evidence that Bacon and Chang had had sexual intercourse.

Bacon told police it had happened the day of her death and that it was consensual. Bacon also had convictions of sexual assault and violence in his past.

In 2019, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Bacon, who they called a person of interest. He was arrested the following year in New Brunswick on unrelated charges before being charged with first-degree murder in Chang's death.

He pleaded not guilty but, in August 2022, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

'Unbelievable spirit'

Both Chang's parents spoke through tears as they read victim impact statements in court on Friday.

Her father, Kerry Chang, described his daughter as an "unbelievable spirit" who was always helping people.

He says he attempted suicide in 2020 and that the only comfort he has is knowing that Bacon will be in prison.

Her mother, Janine Vautour, said Chang's death has "taken a huge toll on our family."

She said she now suffers from short-term memory loss and anxiety.

Speaking directly to Bacon, she said she argued with him countless times, begging him to stay away from her daughter.

Bacon looked up briefly when she addressed him but otherwise kept his eyes down and his face emotionless.

Bacon, himself, spoke briefly to the court, saying his actions were inexcusable and that there was nothing he could say to make things better.

In his final remarks, Baird said that, given Bacon's age, it's possible he'll die in prison.

A few minutes later, when the judge adjourned the court, Chang's family and friends cheered.