Majority of Surrey residents don't support transitioning to municipal police force, according to new poll

A new poll of Surrey residents shows 64 per cent of those surveyed support keeping the RCMP — and creating a local police board — rather than transitioning to a municipal police force.

The survey, conducted by Maple Leaf Strategies on behalf of a local community group known as Keep RCMP in Surrey also shows Mayor Doug McCallum's popularity sits at just 32 per cent.

"You actually have for the first time, some credible data which speaks to what people are wanting and not wanting," said Coun. Jack Hundial.

Surrey council voted unanimously in November 2018 to move toward an independent force, but a number of councillors have been critical about the process since then.

In July, Hundial — who spent 25 years with the RCMP — quit the mayor's Safe Surrey Coalition to sit as an independent councillor, saying McCallum had shrugged off his extensive expertise in public safety.

Coun. Brenda Locke and Coun. Steven Pettigrew also quit the mayor's alliance to sit as independent councillors.

Province give the go-ahead

In August, the provincial government gave the City of Surrey the go-ahead to transition from RCMP jurisdiction to its own police force — a key campaign promise of McCallum's.

A joint Surrey-B.C. committee headed by former attorney general Wally Oppal was announced that would "ensure all key issues are addressed and all complex details are in place to facilitate an orderly transition," according to a joint statement between the province and the City of Surrey.

Oppal said the committee will be working toward the April 1, 2021 deadline for the transition to a municipal force — but Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said he wasn't putting a timeline on the committee's work.

Hundial said he doesn't think the committee will be able to complete its work in that time frame.

"There are still significant issues such as the staffing piece … and issues around pension portability," said Hundial, saying that could take three to four years to iron out.

McCallum's opposition to ride-hailing companies may also have contributed to his popularity rating.

In August, he vowed to block the likes of Uber and Lyft in his jurisdiction, saying new provincial regulations would create an uneven playing field with B.C.'s taxi industry.

The study showed 46 per cent of Surrey residents polled had an unfavourable opinion of McCallum, with just 32 per cent having a favourable opinion.

The survey of 400 Surrey residents was conducted by phone from Sept. 6 to 8, 2019 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.