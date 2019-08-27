Majority of Oppenheimer Park residents accept housing offers

The City of Vancouver says approximately 127 people living in Oppenheimer Park have accepted housing offers following a park board order last week which requested that tents and other structures be removed.

It says now that the majority of the housing units have been accepted, the city and B.C. Housing will continue to work in the park to offer spaces at shelters within Vancouver.

The city says it has ongoing concerns for people sleeping in the park, and Vancouver Fire Rescue Service will continue removing items presenting health and safety hazards.

It adds that the park board has not sought a court injunction to enforce its order at this time.