Major Vancouver intersection blocked in show of support for Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

Protesters supporting the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs trying to stop construction of a natural gas pipeline in their traditional territories in northern B.C. blocked a major Vancouver intersection for hours on Tuesday.

At least 100 people began demonstrating in the intersection of Cambie and Broadway at about 2 p.m., and by nightfall, supporters were dropping off supplies, including warm clothing and food.

April Milne and Candace Webber brought gloves, oranges and other snacks to distribute.

"We just want to show our support," Milne told CBC. "As settlers, I feel like it's the least we can do — the very least."

By about 9 p.m., the demonstration was not showing any signs of ending. A tent had been erected and a sacred fire had been lit in the middle of the intersection.

Joseph Cardinal called for more people to join the protest.

"We need voices," he said. "The cops can come and do whatever, but they can't break our spirit."

Cambie and W Broadway blocked in all directions due to protests in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs <a href="https://t.co/TPUDdlmWv5">pic.twitter.com/TPUDdlmWv5</a> —@Meerakati

Vancouver police officers are rerouting vehicles and advising drivers to avoid the area and use West 12th Avenue as an alternative.

TransLink is warning bus users to expect major delays.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VanTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VanTraffic</a>: Protestors have blocked the intersection of Cambie and Broadway and traffic is not getting through. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. —@VancouverPD <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RiderAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RiderAlert</a> As of 5:00pm: 15 Cambie/Olympic Village Station is experiencing delays up to 50 minutes due to march. ^nv —@TransLink

TransLink has issued rider alerts warning that as of 5 p.m., several routes are facing delays of about an hour or more: