Police respond to 'major' incident in southeast Vancouver
Vancouver police say they're dealing with a "major police incident" in the southeast area of the city.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area around 64th Ave and Knight Street
Police and first responders were on scene Wednesday evening near 64th Ave and Knight Street.
Spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
Visitin said police will provide more information as soon as they can.
