Major fire burning at downtown Prince George hotel

Prince George firefighters are battling a major fire at the downtown Econo Lodge hotel, which has shut down Highway 16, the main thoroughfare through town.

Smoke and flames can be seen pouring out of three suites, and at least one wing of the hotel at 910 Victoria Street appears to be heavily damaged.

CBC reporter Pamela McCall is on the scene and said a man was heard screaming for someone to save his dog. Minutes later, firefighters appeared with the animal.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

A thick and growing cloud of smoke is hanging over the city.