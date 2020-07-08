Major fire burning at downtown Prince George hotel
Firefighters are battling a large fire at the Econo Lodge hotel where smoke and flames can be seen pouring from three suites.
Smoke and flames can be seen pouring from three suites of the Econo Lodge hotel
Prince George firefighters are battling a major fire at the downtown Econo Lodge hotel, which has shut down Highway 16, the main thoroughfare through town.
Smoke and flames can be seen pouring out of three suites, and at least one wing of the hotel at 910 Victoria Street appears to be heavily damaged.
CBC reporter Pamela McCall is on the scene and said a man was heard screaming for someone to save his dog. Minutes later, firefighters appeared with the animal.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.
A thick and growing cloud of smoke is hanging over the city.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.