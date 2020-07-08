More than $400K worth of drugs seized in Lower Mainland bust

More than $400,000 worth of street drugs, including a large quantity of fentanyl, has been seized in Vancouver following a months-long investigation involving police in both New Westminster and Vancouver.

According to a police news release, approximately $414,210 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine and methamphetamine, were seized following the execution of a search warrant in Vancouver.

The synthetic opioid U47700, sometimes called "fake morphine," was also seized, along with $55,000 in cash, $24,000 in high-end jewelry and a vehicle.

"We continue to see increased opioid overdose deaths across the Lower Mainland," said New Westminster Deputy Chief Const. Paul Hyland in a statement.

"Our enforcement focus is on those who seek to profit from the illegal sale of fentanyl-laced drugs in our community, which are very high risk to those with substance abuse challenges."

British Columbia has experienced a dramatic rise in fatal overdoses in 2020, often due to drugs tainted with fentanyl or one of its analogues. Six months into the year, the province recorded 728 fatal overdoses, compared to 981 in all of 2019.

Police have arrested two suspects in Delta and Vancouver.

Chang Jun Lee, a 28-year-old from Burnaby, has been charged with eight counts of possession of an illegal substance with intent to distribute.

Authorities have charged New Westminster resident Karolina Stulec, 41 years old, with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance and six counts of possession with intent to distribute.

Each has since been released from custody, with conditions pending a future court date.

If someone is experiencing an overdose or is witnessing an overdose, call 911 immediately. If you are in crisis, call 1-888-353-2273 for immediate assistance.