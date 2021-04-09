Meet the 9-year-old from Prince George who skied 1,000 km this winter
Maisie Hoehn reached her target of skiing 1,000 kilometres over the winter
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped a fourth-grader in Prince George, B.C., from achieving her ambitious goal — skiing 1,000 kilometres over the winter.
On April 2, Maisie Hoehn cross-country skied 18 kilometres and reached her target at a ski club northwest of the city, gliding to a good news story amid a slog of a pandemic.
She wrote down her distances — ranging from seven to 20 kilometres — on a little notepad.
Hoehn says she doesn't know why she decided to do such a big project, but she wanted to have fun.
"I just wanted to make it there and then be done," Hoehn told CBC News.
The grade schooler says she sometimes felt tired and thought about giving up.
"Some days I just wanted to take a break and be like, 'I don't really want to do this anymore,'" she said. "[But] I just wanted to get it, so I just kept going on."
Hoehn's mother, Tuppy Hoehn, competed in two biathlons — which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting — in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. She now runs a sports equipment store in downtown Prince George.
Hoehn says she encouraged Maisie to go for her plan and she's proud of her daughter's achievement.
"I wanted to make sure that she knew it was a big deal," Hoehn said about what happened on the day Maisie accumulated 1,000 kilometres. "I said, 'You know, this is awesome and I want to take a picture of you, and we want to celebrate it a little bit.'"
With files from Betsy Trumpener and Daybreak North
