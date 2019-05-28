North Vancouver RCMP seize illegal mail-order handgun

North Vancouver resident Trevor Glenn Beaton, 29, is facing seven charges — including identity theft — after allegedly purchasing a mail-order firearm under a false name.

Police say Beaton used documents belonging to a different person to allegedly purchase the Glock 34 Gen 4 pistol from a seller in Armstrong, B.C., before having it shipped to an address in North Vancouver.

On May 1, RCMP officers arrested Beaton with the assistance of a police negotiator.

Beaton, who is known to police, is currently restricted from owning a firearm due to a previous prohibition order. Sgt. Peter DeVries, a media spokesperson for the North Vancouver RCMP, said police were alerted to the sale by Armstrong RCMP.

"It's pretty rare for us to come across a case where a handgun is shipped in the mail and we're able to intercept it," said DeVries.

"The person selling the pistol believed it was a legitimate transaction."

After Beaton's arrest, police executed search warrants for two units at an address in Vancouver. The searches yielded the mail-order firearm as well as ammunition, holsters and an airsoft pistol.

"It's one less stray bullet, one less armed robbery, one less danger to the community," said DeVries.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved several firearms-related charges, including possession of a restricted weapon contrary to a prohibition order, as well as unlawful possession of identity documents and identity theft.

Police say Beaton will appear in court on the charges June 10.