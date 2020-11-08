Mail-in ballot count enters final leg in British Columbia election

British Columbians could soon know the final results of the provincial election as officials have said they are aiming to wrap up the mail-in ballot count today.

Elections BC began counting 660,000 mail-in and absentee ballots on Friday, 13 days after the Oct. 24 provincial election.

The NDP is currently at 57 seats, the B.C. Liberals are at 28 and the Greens are at two.

New results today confirmed NDP candidate Henry Yao will represent Richmond South Centre, another seat that went undeclared on election night.

They also confirmed NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu as the winner in Vernon-Monashee, by 424 votes.

Yesterday, the B.C. Liberals clinched West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, where the Greens had been projected to claim territory on the Lower Mainland for the first time.

There will be an automatic judicial recount for the riding, since Liberal incumbent Jordan Sturdy's lead over Green Jeremy Valeriote is only 41 votes.