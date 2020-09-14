Mail delivery suspended in several B.C. regions due to wildfire smoke
Canada Post has stopped deliveries for the day, calling the conditions 'unsafe'
They may be immune to snow, rain and gloom of night, but mail carriers in parts of British Columbia won't be expected to endure acrid wildfire smoke as they make their rounds.
Canada Post says due to poor air quality in central and southern B.C., it is suspending delivery for the remainder of the day "as conditions have made it unsafe."
In a series of tweets sent out just before 1:30 p.m. PT, the Crown corporation said the following regions would not have deliveries today:
- Metro Vancouver area
- South Vancouver Island (Duncan, Sidney and Victoria)
- North Vancouver Island (Campbell River and Powell River)
- West Vancouver Island (Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni)
- Okanagan Valley and Similkameen regions (Kelowna and Penticton)
- Kootenay regions (Cranbrook, Castlegar, Nelson and Trail)
- Thompson, Nicola and Fraser regions (Vernon and Kamloops)
Canada Post says deliveries will resume when it is safe to do so.
Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning along the west coast of the U.S. has blanketed much of the province for days.
According to the global air quality index IQAir, Vancouver, Portland and Seattle have the worst air quality in the world for a second straight day.
