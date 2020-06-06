Mail delivery cutbacks at Downtown Eastside social housing discriminatory, resident says

A cutback in mail service is causing hardship for those who live at Woodwards Community Housing in Vancouver, according to a resident.

Gordon French has lived in the building for around 11 years, but says he has never felt as cut off as he does now, with only sporadic mail delivery during COVID-19.

"I rely on the mail and I rely on the cheques that come in the mail," French said.

Mail service has been unreliable for months, says French, causing frustration and uncertainty about paying his bills.

"It's just one more thing on top of the things that we have to face day to day," French said.

In an email statement, Canada Post said it reduced mail deliveries at 131 West Hastings Street to two days a week because of COVID-19.

It said mail carriers weren't able to maintain physical distancing at the property.

The Crown corporation announced in late March that it would be reducing its hours, installing clear barriers at post office counters and introducing other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials have voiced concerns about COVID-19 in the Downtown Eastside, because the virus can spread easily where people live in communal settings.

The neighbourhood is home to some of Vancouver's most vulnerable residents.

French said he and other Downtown Eastside residents feel discriminated against.

"Because of who we are, they can get away with these sorts of things without anyone really caring," French said.

Other deliveries stalled

Woodwards Community Housing is not the only address seeing fewer deliveries.

The Portland Hotel Society, which manages the property, said several low-income buildings in the Downtown Eastside have had mail service reduced since the pandemic began.

It does, in all honesty, seem unfair to me. - Tanya Fader, Portland Hotel Society

Two to three times a week, staff members have had to pick up mail for residents at a nearby delivery depot, says the director of housing for the Portland Hotel Society.

Tanya Fader said she understands why the residents feel targeted — especially considering the condo portion of the Woodwards building is still receiving regular mail.

"We haven't been given any real clear idea of why they're not delivering to some sites and are delivering to others. And it does, in all honesty, seem unfair to me," Fader said.

Canada Post didn't say why 131 West Hastings was of particular concern, but said it hopes to return delivery to normal as soon as possible.

CBC News asked how many buildings in Vancouver have had mail delivery service reduced during the pandemic but did not receive an answer.