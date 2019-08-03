Magnitude-4.3 earthquake strikes off coast of Vancouver Island
Earthquake occurred west of Port Hardy on Friday evening, says U.S. Geological Survey
A minor earthquake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean off northern Vancouver Island Friday at 9:11 p.m.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake measured 4.3 in magnitude and originated 171 kilometres west of Port Hardy at a depth of 10 kilometres.
No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center or Emergency Info BC.
The earthquake has not yet been reported by Natural Resources Canada.