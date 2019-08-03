Skip to Main Content
Magnitude-4.3 earthquake strikes off coast of Vancouver Island
British Columbia

Magnitude-4.3 earthquake strikes off coast of Vancouver Island

A minor earthquake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean off northern Vancouver Island Friday night.

Earthquake occurred west of Port Hardy on Friday evening, says U.S. Geological Survey

The epicenter of the earthquake is located 171 kilometres west of Port Hardy, B.C. (USGS)

A minor earthquake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean off northern Vancouver Island Friday at 9:11 p.m. 

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake measured 4.3 in magnitude and originated 171 kilometres west of Port Hardy at a depth of 10 kilometres. 

No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center or Emergency Info BC.

The earthquake has not yet been reported by Natural Resources Canada. 
 

