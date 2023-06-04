Content
More than a thousand attend vigil for Madison Scott, B.C. woman whose remains were found after 12 years

More than 1,000 residents and community members came together Saturday night to remember Madison (Maddy) Scott in Vanderhoof, B.C.

The vigil was held Saturday night at Nechako Valley Secondary School

A number of people carrying drums stand at a vigil.
People are seen listening at a vigil in Vanderhoof on Saturday in remembrance of Madison (Maddy) Scott, who went missing at a birthday party in 2011. (Wallace Studios)

Scott was last seen on May 28, 2011 at a campsite on Hogsback Lake, about 25 kilometres southeast of Vanderhoof in northern B.C. She was 20 at the time.

Almost exactly 12 years after her disappearance — and after an extensive search effort by her family and the entire community — RCMP announced they had found her body last Monday.

Community members performed traditional songs at the vigil to remember Scott on Saturday, which was held after seeking permission from Scott's family, who have requested privacy after the discovery.

The mayor of Vanderhoof, a community of over 4,300 residents, spoke at the vigil held at Nechako Valley Secondary School, as did a family friend and a search-and-rescue volunteer.

Two people beat traditional drums at a vigil.
Scott's disappearance, and the extended search for her, haunted the community of Vanderhoof for more than a decade. (Wallace Studios)
Missing posters piled up on a table. The design is with a sunflower and it says 'Justice for Maddy' and asks anyone with information on the disappearance to contact RCMP.
Missing posters like these were featured throughout Vanderhoof, a community of over 4,300 residents around 900 km north of Vancouver. (Wallace Studios)
A person carries a sunflower with their hand while standing on grass.
Annual searches were conducted for Scott at Hogsback Lake, a campsite and backcountry destination southeast of Vanderhoof. (Wallace Studios)
A young child and an older man carry candles at a vigil.
Scott's disappearance has been recounted on multiple true crime podcasts, investigative documentaries on U.S. network television and through word-of-mouth campaigns. (Wallace Studios)
Two people are seen holding hands at a vigil. Only their chests and hands are visible.
Among the speakers at the vigil were Julie Hodson, a family friend of the Scotts. (Wallace Studios)
People hold up their traditional drumsticks at an outdoor vigil.
The vigil was held at the field in Nechako Lakes Secondary School in Vanderhoof. (Wallace Studios)
People chat while holding traditional drums at an outdoor vigil.
The vigil was organized by the local Nechako North Stars Senior AA Hockey Team after they sought permission from Scott's family. (Wallace Studios)
Hundreds of people stand at a vigil in an outdoor field.
Scott was known as a passionate hockey player, and hundreds of people remembered her fondly at the vigil. (Wallace Studios)
A child carries a candle in a plastic cup at a vigil.
Scott's family has asked for privacy as they process the information that her body was found, with RCMP continuing to follow up on leads in the case. (Wallace Studios)

 

