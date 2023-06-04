More than a thousand attend vigil for Madison Scott, B.C. woman whose remains were found after 12 years

More than 1,000 residents and community members came together Saturday night to remember Madison (Maddy) Scott in Vanderhoof, B.C.

Scott was last seen on May 28, 2011 at a campsite on Hogsback Lake, about 25 kilometres southeast of Vanderhoof in northern B.C. She was 20 at the time.

Almost exactly 12 years after her disappearance — and after an extensive search effort by her family and the entire community — RCMP announced they had found her body last Monday.

Community members performed traditional songs at the vigil to remember Scott on Saturday, which was held after seeking permission from Scott's family, who have requested privacy after the discovery.

The mayor of Vanderhoof, a community of over 4,300 residents, spoke at the vigil held at Nechako Valley Secondary School, as did a family friend and a search-and-rescue volunteer.

Scott's disappearance, and the extended search for her, haunted the community of Vanderhoof for more than a decade. (Wallace Studios)

Missing posters like these were featured throughout Vanderhoof, a community of over 4,300 residents around 900 km north of Vancouver. (Wallace Studios)

Annual searches were conducted for Scott at Hogsback Lake, a campsite and backcountry destination southeast of Vanderhoof. (Wallace Studios)

Scott's disappearance has been recounted on multiple true crime podcasts, investigative documentaries on U.S. network television and through word-of-mouth campaigns. (Wallace Studios)

Among the speakers at the vigil were Julie Hodson, a family friend of the Scotts. (Wallace Studios)

The vigil was held at the field in Nechako Lakes Secondary School in Vanderhoof. (Wallace Studios)

The vigil was organized by the local Nechako North Stars Senior AA Hockey Team after they sought permission from Scott's family. (Wallace Studios)

Scott was known as a passionate hockey player, and hundreds of people remembered her fondly at the vigil. (Wallace Studios)