More than a thousand attend vigil for Madison Scott, B.C. woman whose remains were found after 12 years
The vigil was held Saturday night at Nechako Valley Secondary School
More than 1,000 residents and community members came together Saturday night to remember Madison (Maddy) Scott in Vanderhoof, B.C.
Scott was last seen on May 28, 2011 at a campsite on Hogsback Lake, about 25 kilometres southeast of Vanderhoof in northern B.C. She was 20 at the time.
Almost exactly 12 years after her disappearance — and after an extensive search effort by her family and the entire community — RCMP announced they had found her body last Monday.
Community members performed traditional songs at the vigil to remember Scott on Saturday, which was held after seeking permission from Scott's family, who have requested privacy after the discovery.
The mayor of Vanderhoof, a community of over 4,300 residents, spoke at the vigil held at Nechako Valley Secondary School, as did a family friend and a search-and-rescue volunteer.
