RCMP say they've found the remains of Madison (Maddy) Scott, 12 years after she went missing.

Scott was last seen on May 28, 2011, while celebrating a friend's birthday at a campsite at Hogsback Lake, about 25 kilometres southeast of her hometown of Vanderhoof, B.C.

She was 20 at the time.

Police say the identity of the remains have been confirmed by the B.C. Coroners Service and RCMP are currently executing a warrant at a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof, around 80 kilometres west of Prince George.

"The area has been secured and additional resources are anticipated to be on scene for as long as may be required," said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a release.

Scott's family has been notified and police say they are asking for privacy.

Saunderson said the possibility of foul play has still not been ruled out, but no charges have been laid.

"This has been a priority investigation for the RCMP over the past 12 years," she said in the release.

"The discovery of Maddy is a significant development [but] this investigation remains an active and ongoing missing person's investigation."

High-profile case

Scott's disappearance maintained a high profile, with billboards and posters asking for tips about her disappearance still a common sight in Vanderhoof and neighbouring communities, including Prince George.

Her family has offered a $100,000 award for information resulting in arrests related to her disappearance and her story has been the subject of multiple investigative media reports in Canada and internationally.

A billboard asking for information about the disappearance of Madison Scott near Vanderhoof, B.C. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC)

The last known sighting of her was around 3 a.m. PT on May 28, 2011.

She disappeared with her iPhone and the keys to her pickup truck, leaving her tent and the vehicle behind.

Family and police said it was unusual for her to not be in touch, leading investigators to believe foul play was involved.

Extensive ground, air and water searches were carried out to no avail, and family and friends have kept hope of her discovery alive through a Facebook page and an annual search of the area where she was last seen.

In a video statement released in 2021 her mother described her as "wonderful, messy, creative, loving," while a hockey teammate remembered her as a photography enthusiast.