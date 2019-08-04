Death toll from Abbotsford crash rises to 2 as victim taken off life support
Madeline Stroup, 23, was critically injured in pickup truck and SUV crash at Marion Road and Wells Line Road
A second person that was involved in a collision between a SUV and a pickup truck in late July in Abbotsford has died.
A spokesperson for Dean and Tara Stroup says their youngest daughter, Madeline Stroup, was taken off life support on Friday.
She had been in a coma since the incident.
"She was just a lovely girl, always had a smile on her face and just had a good sense of humour," said Tom McIntosh, speaking on behalf of the family. "She was just a sweet, sweet girl."
Stroup was 23.
The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. PT on July 26 between an SUV and a pickup truck at Marion Road and Wells Line Road.
McIntosh says Stroup along with her boyfriend Hayden Turcotte, 22, and another friend, Tyrell Gait, were travelling in the pick-up to the Stroup family cottage in Princeton when the incident occurred.
Turcotte died at the scene, while Gait sustained minor injuries.
The single occupant of the SUV — a male driver in his 70s — was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Youngest of 4
Stroup was the youngest of four children in the Stroup family. She has two sisters and a brother. McIntosh says Stroup registered to become an organ donor when she was 16.
Friends and family have raised more than $36,000 to help pay for funeral costs, counselling and other needs the family has.
The cause and circumstances of the collision are still under investigation.
With files from Maryse Zeidler