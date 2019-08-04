Death toll from Abbotsford crash rises to 2 as victim taken off life support

A second person that was involved in a collision between a SUV and a pickup truck in late July in Abbotsford has died.

A spokesperson for Dean and Tara Stroup says their youngest daughter, Madeline Stroup, was taken off life support on Friday.

The accident happened at the intersection Marion Road and Wells Line Road on Friday July 26, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

She had been in a coma since the incident.

"She was just a lovely girl, always had a smile on her face and just had a good sense of humour," said Tom McIntosh, speaking on behalf of the family. "She was just a sweet, sweet girl."

Stroup was 23.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. PT on July 26 between an SUV and a pickup truck at Marion Road and Wells Line Road.

McIntosh says Stroup along with her boyfriend Hayden Turcotte, 22, and another friend, Tyrell Gait, were travelling in the pick-up to the Stroup family cottage in Princeton when the incident occurred.

Turcotte died at the scene, while Gait sustained minor injuries.

The single occupant of the SUV — a male driver in his 70s — was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Youngest of 4

Stroup was the youngest of four children in the Stroup family. She has two sisters and a brother. McIntosh says Stroup registered to become an organ donor when she was 16.

Friends and family have raised more than $36,000 to help pay for funeral costs, counselling and other needs the family has.

The cause and circumstances of the collision are still under investigation.