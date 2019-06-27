New McLaren impounded minutes after driver leaves dealership
Supercar was going more than 70 km/h over the limit
A Coquitlam man lost his brand new McLaren minutes after driving it off the lot this month — busted during his first joyride down the Trans-Canada Highway.
The 39-year-old picked up his new supercar in West Vancouver on June 17. Local police said one of its officers spotted him racing west on Highway 1 just after 10 p.m.
The officer clocked the car's speed at 161 km/h in the 90 km/h zone. When he pulled the driver over near Cypress Bowl Road, the man behind the wheel said he had left the dealership just 10 minutes earlier.
The vehicle, worth more than $250,000, was towed from the scene and impounded for a week. A police statement said the driver was ticketed $368 for excessive speeding.
West Vancouver Police Const. Kevin Goodmurphy gave a reminder to drivers to slow down on the roads, especially heading into the warm summer months.
"Your life is worth it," Goodmurphy said.
