Man arrested after missing 17-year-old from Tsawwassen First Nation found dead

One man has been arrested after a teenager previously reported missing was found dead in a home on Tsawwassen First Nation land on Tuesday.

Police said the body of Maaike Blom, 17, was found some time in the morning.

Blom, who lived in the First Nation's lands — which border the city of Delta, B.C. — had been reported missing on Sunday, according to a statement.

"Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death," Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf wrote. "We'd like to offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and loved ones on their loss."

The statement said an adult man has been arrested in connection with Blom's death, but said no further details would be immediately released.

"Her death, while considered suspicious, is believed to be an isolated occurrence," Leykauf said. "We recognize that the public may have many questions, but we ask that investigators be given the opportunity to proceed with their work."

Police said Blom was last seen by family members on Friday. Her disappearance was out of character and police considered it to be high-risk.

The statement said investigators do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.